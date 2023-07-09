QITMEER NETWORK 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $234,920.11 (MEER)

QITMEER NETWORK (MEER) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on July 9th. During the last seven days, QITMEER NETWORK has traded down 16.5% against the dollar. One QITMEER NETWORK token can currently be bought for $0.0675 or 0.00000224 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. QITMEER NETWORK has a total market capitalization of $4.82 million and $234,920.11 worth of QITMEER NETWORK was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About QITMEER NETWORK

QITMEER NETWORK was first traded on September 29th, 2021. QITMEER NETWORK’s total supply is 71,348,557 tokens. QITMEER NETWORK’s official website is www.qitmeer.io. QITMEER NETWORK’s official Twitter account is @qitmeernetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for QITMEER NETWORK is qitmeer.medium.com.

QITMEER NETWORK Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Qitmeer Network (MEER) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021. Qitmeer Network has a current supply of 71,348,557 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Qitmeer Network is 0.06700044 USD and is down -1.48 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 10 active market(s) with $279,993.95 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.qitmeer.io/.”

