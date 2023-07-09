Q4 2023 EPS Estimates for The Bank of New York Mellon Co. Boosted by Zacks Research (NYSE:BK)

The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research increased their Q4 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Bank of New York Mellon in a research report issued on Wednesday, July 5th. Zacks Research analyst S. Shah now anticipates that the bank will post earnings per share of $1.21 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.13. The consensus estimate for Bank of New York Mellon’s current full-year earnings is $4.79 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Bank of New York Mellon’s Q1 2024 earnings at $1.15 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $1.23 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.25 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $4.78 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $1.23 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $1.32 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $5.20 EPS.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 18th. The bank reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.03. Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 11.45% and a net margin of 11.98%. The firm had revenue of $4.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.86 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis.

BK has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $55.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $42.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $49.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.12.

BK stock opened at $44.38 on Friday. Bank of New York Mellon has a 52-week low of $36.22 and a 52-week high of $52.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.63. The company has a market capitalization of $35.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.09.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 11th. Investors of record on Friday, April 28th were issued a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 27th. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio is 46.84%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bank of New York Mellon

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon by 38.3% during the fourth quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 747 shares of the bank’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the period. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,856 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $630,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Bank of New York Mellon by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 12,274 shares of the bank’s stock worth $558,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC grew its position in Bank of New York Mellon by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 11,300 shares of the bank’s stock worth $513,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the period. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in Bank of New York Mellon by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 14,451 shares of the bank’s stock worth $717,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.19% of the company’s stock.

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, and data analytics.

