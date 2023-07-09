Polymesh Tops One Day Trading Volume of $2.32 Million (POLYX)

Polymesh (POLYX) traded up 2.9% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on July 9th. Polymesh has a market capitalization of $66.88 million and $2.32 million worth of Polymesh was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Polymesh has traded up 2.3% against the US dollar. One Polymesh token can currently be purchased for about $0.13 or 0.00000423 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Polymesh Profile

Polymesh’s total supply is 812,124,194 tokens and its circulating supply is 521,874,157 tokens. Polymesh’s official Twitter account is @polymeshnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. Polymesh’s official website is polymesh.network.

According to CryptoCompare, “Polymesh (POLYX) is a cryptocurrency . Polymesh has a current supply of 811,894,669.458441 with 683,035,564.786383 in circulation. The last known price of Polymesh is 0.12514578 USD and is up 0.75 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 24 active market(s) with $1,409,084.52 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://polymesh.network/.”

