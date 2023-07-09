Pocket Network Trading 9.4% Lower This Week (POKT)

Pocket Network (POKT) traded 5.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on July 9th. In the last week, Pocket Network has traded 9.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. Pocket Network has a total market cap of $29.92 million and approximately $93,027.57 worth of Pocket Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Pocket Network token can now be bought for about $0.0293 or 0.00000097 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Pocket Network Profile

Pocket Network’s launch date was July 28th, 2020. Pocket Network’s total supply is 1,146,111,711 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,019,807,684 tokens. Pocket Network’s official message board is forum.pokt.network. Pocket Network’s official Twitter account is @poktnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Pocket Network is www.pokt.network. The Reddit community for Pocket Network is https://reddit.com/r/poktnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Pocket Network is a multi-chain relay protocol that incentivizes RPC nodes to provide DApps and their users with Web3 access.

Using Pocket Network is similar to any other RPC. If you’re already using a centralized RPC provider, the Pocket Portal was built to allow a transition with URLs you can claim. Alternatively, you can integrate directly with PocketJS.”

Pocket Network Token Trading

