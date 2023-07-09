PLATINCOIN 24-Hour Trading Volume Tops $3,480.47 (PLC)

PLATINCOIN (PLC) traded down 31.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on July 9th. In the last seven days, PLATINCOIN has traded down 12.6% against the US dollar. One PLATINCOIN coin can now be bought for $0.0291 or 0.00000096 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. PLATINCOIN has a total market capitalization of $145,294.46 and approximately $3,480.47 worth of PLATINCOIN was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get PLATINCOIN alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001198 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 38.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0113 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000031 BTC.

PLATINCOIN Coin Profile

PLATINCOIN (PLC) is a coin. PLATINCOIN’s total supply is 734,249,715 coins and its circulating supply is 5,001,073 coins. PLATINCOIN’s official website is platincoin.com. PLATINCOIN’s official Twitter account is @platincoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling PLATINCOIN

According to CryptoCompare, “PLATINCOIN (PLC) is a cryptocurrency . PLATINCOIN has a current supply of 734,240,551.9637 with 5,001,073 in circulation. The last known price of PLATINCOIN is 0.04660564 USD and is down -0.36 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 8 active market(s) with $3,039.97 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://platincoin.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PLATINCOIN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PLATINCOIN should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PLATINCOIN using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for PLATINCOIN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PLATINCOIN and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.