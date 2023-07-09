Piper Sandler Cuts MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) Price Target to $260.00

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by Piper Sandler from $375.00 to $260.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on MKTX. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of MarketAxess in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a hold rating for the company. TheStreet lowered shares of MarketAxess from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a sell rating and issued a $288.00 price target on shares of MarketAxess in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. 888 reiterated a maintains rating on shares of MarketAxess in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on shares of MarketAxess in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. They issued an overweight rating and a $310.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $328.70.

MarketAxess Price Performance

MarketAxess stock opened at $248.10 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $278.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $320.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.35 billion, a PE ratio of 35.96 and a beta of 0.76. MarketAxess has a 12-month low of $217.44 and a 12-month high of $399.78.

MarketAxess Dividend Announcement

MarketAxess ( NASDAQ:MKTX Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $203.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $200.36 million. MarketAxess had a net margin of 35.23% and a return on equity of 24.55%. The business’s revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.73 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that MarketAxess will post 7.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 10th were given a $0.72 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 9th. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. MarketAxess’s dividend payout ratio is 41.74%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Kevin M. Mcpherson sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.00, for a total transaction of $548,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 71,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,700,326. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MarketAxess

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MKTX. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its position in MarketAxess by 94.6% in the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 72 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. BOKF NA acquired a new stake in shares of MarketAxess during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MarketAxess during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of MarketAxess by 317.6% during the 4th quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 142 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in shares of MarketAxess by 49.3% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 106 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. 96.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About MarketAxess

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform for institutional investor and broker-dealer companies worldwide. It offers the access to liquidity in the U.S. investment-grade bonds, U.S. high-yield bonds, and U.S. Treasuries, as well as municipal bonds, emerging market debts, Eurobonds, and other fixed-income securities.

