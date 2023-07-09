Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. Grows Stock Position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,115 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 163 shares during the quarter. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $2,742,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADBE. Arcus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Adobe in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new position in shares of Adobe in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Adobe by 171.0% in the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 84 shares of the software company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Adobe in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, First Financial Corp IN raised its holdings in shares of Adobe by 52.1% in the 4th quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 108 shares of the software company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. 79.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:ADBE opened at $485.27 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $423.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $380.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $221.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.32. Adobe Inc. has a 12-month low of $274.73 and a 12-month high of $518.74.

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 15th. The software company reported $3.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.79 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.77 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.84% and a net margin of 26.34%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.70 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 12.56 EPS for the current year.

ADBE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Erste Group Bank upgraded Adobe from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Adobe from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $500.00 to $570.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. Citigroup raised their target price on Adobe from $462.00 to $544.00 in a report on Friday, June 16th. TheStreet upgraded Adobe from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Adobe from $385.00 to $470.00 in a report on Monday, June 12th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $511.19.

In other Adobe news, Director John E. Warnock sold 672 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $378.94, for a total transaction of $254,647.68. Following the sale, the director now owns 378,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $143,604,997.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director John E. Warnock sold 672 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $378.94, for a total value of $254,647.68. Following the sale, the director now owns 378,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $143,604,997.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $478.03, for a total value of $16,731,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 403,352 shares in the company, valued at approximately $192,814,356.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 47,272 shares of company stock valued at $21,895,444 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

