Pax Dollar (USDP) One Day Trading Volume Tops $12.93 Million

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on July 8th. Pax Dollar has a market capitalization of $764.81 million and approximately $12.93 million worth of Pax Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Pax Dollar has traded down 0.5% against the US dollar. One Pax Dollar token can now be purchased for $1.00 or 0.00003286 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000603 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000555 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000713 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded up 18.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00006521 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000068 BTC.

About Pax Dollar

Pax Dollar (CRYPTO:USDP) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 10th, 2018. Pax Dollar’s total supply is 768,552,716 tokens. Pax Dollar’s official Twitter account is @paxosstandard and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Pax Dollar is medium.com/@paxosstandard. Pax Dollar’s official website is www.paxos.com/usdp.

Pax Dollar Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Pax Dollar (USDP) is a stablecoin pegged to the US dollar, created by Paxos. It provides stability in the volatile cryptocurrency market and serves as a medium of exchange, store of value, and hedging tool. USDP is widely used for transactions, trading, and investment purposes.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pax Dollar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pax Dollar should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Pax Dollar using one of the exchanges listed above.

