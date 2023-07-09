Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW) Price Target Raised to $277.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report) had its price target lifted by Royal Bank of Canada from $232.00 to $277.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Barclays increased their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on Palo Alto Networks in a report on Monday, May 1st. They issued a buy rating and a $250.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $225.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Palo Alto Networks in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Finally, Scotiabank increased their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $269.00 to $285.00 in a report on Friday, June 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Palo Alto Networks currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $237.44.

Get Palo Alto Networks alerts:

Palo Alto Networks Trading Down 2.3 %

Shares of PANW stock opened at $247.59 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $220.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $198.11. Palo Alto Networks has a 12 month low of $132.22 and a 12 month high of $258.88. The company has a market capitalization of $75.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 393.01, a P/E/G ratio of 5.59 and a beta of 1.20.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Palo Alto Networks ( NASDAQ:PANW Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 23rd. The network technology company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.15. Palo Alto Networks had a return on equity of 50.01% and a net margin of 3.32%. The company had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Palo Alto Networks will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Palo Alto Networks news, CAO Josh D. Paul sold 250 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.10, for a total transaction of $63,775.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 28,302 shares in the company, valued at $7,219,840.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Palo Alto Networks news, CAO Josh D. Paul sold 500 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.00, for a total transaction of $105,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 29,237 shares in the company, valued at $6,169,007. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Josh D. Paul sold 250 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.10, for a total value of $63,775.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 28,302 shares in the company, valued at $7,219,840.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 245,808 shares of company stock worth $51,850,161. Corporate insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Palo Alto Networks

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 150.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,223,780 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $3,148,664,000 after purchasing an additional 11,544,319 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the fourth quarter valued at about $751,276,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 2.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,376,601 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $673,731,000 after purchasing an additional 92,760 shares in the last quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 19.3% in the first quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP now owns 2,591,901 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $517,706,000 after purchasing an additional 419,411 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 80.0% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,559,318 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $357,144,000 after purchasing an additional 1,137,163 shares in the last quarter. 89.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Palo Alto Networks

(Free Report)

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of firewall appliances and software deployed on a customer's network, as well as their instances in public or private cloud environments, as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Palo Alto Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palo Alto Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.