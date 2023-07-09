Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW) Price Target Raised to $277.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report) had its price target lifted by Royal Bank of Canada from $232.00 to $277.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.
Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Barclays increased their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on Palo Alto Networks in a report on Monday, May 1st. They issued a buy rating and a $250.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $225.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Palo Alto Networks in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Finally, Scotiabank increased their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $269.00 to $285.00 in a report on Friday, June 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Palo Alto Networks currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $237.44.
Palo Alto Networks Trading Down 2.3 %
Shares of PANW stock opened at $247.59 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $220.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $198.11. Palo Alto Networks has a 12 month low of $132.22 and a 12 month high of $258.88. The company has a market capitalization of $75.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 393.01, a P/E/G ratio of 5.59 and a beta of 1.20.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Palo Alto Networks news, CAO Josh D. Paul sold 250 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.10, for a total transaction of $63,775.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 28,302 shares in the company, valued at $7,219,840.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Palo Alto Networks news, CAO Josh D. Paul sold 500 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.00, for a total transaction of $105,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 29,237 shares in the company, valued at $6,169,007. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Josh D. Paul sold 250 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.10, for a total value of $63,775.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 28,302 shares in the company, valued at $7,219,840.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 245,808 shares of company stock worth $51,850,161. Corporate insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Trading of Palo Alto Networks
A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 150.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,223,780 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $3,148,664,000 after purchasing an additional 11,544,319 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the fourth quarter valued at about $751,276,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 2.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,376,601 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $673,731,000 after purchasing an additional 92,760 shares in the last quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 19.3% in the first quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP now owns 2,591,901 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $517,706,000 after purchasing an additional 419,411 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 80.0% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,559,318 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $357,144,000 after purchasing an additional 1,137,163 shares in the last quarter. 89.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Palo Alto Networks
Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of firewall appliances and software deployed on a customer's network, as well as their instances in public or private cloud environments, as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.
