Ordinals 24-Hour Trading Volume Tops $12.33 Million (ORDI)

Ordinals (ORDI) traded 0.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on July 9th. Over the last week, Ordinals has traded 3.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Ordinals token can currently be purchased for approximately $6.82 or 0.00022518 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Ordinals has a total market capitalization of $143.15 million and approximately $12.33 million worth of Ordinals was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Ordinals

Ordinals’ total supply is 21,000,000 tokens. The official website for Ordinals is ordinals.com.

Buying and Selling Ordinals

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ordinals directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ordinals should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ordinals using one of the exchanges listed above.

