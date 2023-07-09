NYM (NYM) Price Tops $0.19

NYM (NYM) traded 0.3% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on July 8th. During the last seven days, NYM has traded 1.9% higher against the US dollar. NYM has a total market cap of $62.93 million and approximately $170,999.11 worth of NYM was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One NYM token can now be purchased for $0.19 or 0.00000638 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001114 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0185 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0097 or 0.00000032 BTC.

NYM Token Profile

NYM’s launch date was January 19th, 2022. NYM’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 325,662,533 tokens. NYM’s official Twitter account is @nymproject. NYM’s official website is nymtech.net. NYM’s official message board is medium.com/nymtech.

Buying and Selling NYM

According to CryptoCompare, “NYM (NYM) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Ethereum platform. NYM has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 473,335,795.708321 in circulation. The last known price of NYM is 0.19266862 USD and is down -6.61 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 49 active market(s) with $911,796.34 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://nymtech.net/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NYM directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade NYM should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase NYM using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

