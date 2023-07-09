NXM (NXM) Trading 0.1% Lower Over Last 7 Days

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on July 8th. One NXM token can now be bought for about $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC on exchanges. NXM has a market capitalization of $376.09 million and approximately $95,144.26 worth of NXM was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, NXM has traded down 0.1% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get NXM alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00004556 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00017310 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.90 or 0.00019457 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0254 or 0.00000084 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.28 or 0.00014134 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30,318.72 or 1.00040899 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000770 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0231 or 0.00000076 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0228 or 0.00000075 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00002171 BTC.

NXM Token Profile

NXM (CRYPTO:NXM) is a token. Its launch date was May 23rd, 2019. NXM’s total supply is 6,784,822 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,594,068 tokens. The official website for NXM is nexusmutual.io. NXM’s official Twitter account is @nexusmutual and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for NXM is medium.com/nexus-mutual.

Buying and Selling NXM

According to CryptoCompare, “NXM (NXM) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. NXM has a current supply of 6,784,822.42101908 with 6,594,067.84129139 in circulation. The last known price of NXM is 57.03393143 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://nexusmutual.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NXM directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NXM should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase NXM using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for NXM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NXM and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.