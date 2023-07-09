Norwood Financial Corp Reduces Stock Holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Norwood Financial Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 1.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,420 shares of the company’s stock after selling 168 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Value ETF accounts for about 2.3% of Norwood Financial Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. Norwood Financial Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $1,439,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VTV. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 94.4% during the 4th quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group purchased a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000.

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

VTV traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $140.43. The stock had a trading volume of 2,510,216 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,272,954. Vanguard Value ETF has a 1 year low of $122.54 and a 1 year high of $147.10. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $138.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $139.77. The stock has a market cap of $102.49 billion, a PE ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.89.

Vanguard Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

