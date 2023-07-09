North Point Portfolio Managers Corp OH Invests $12.55 Million in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

North Point Portfolio Managers Corp OH bought a new position in shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 31,712 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,550,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its position in shares of United Rentals by 23.7% during the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 3,580 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,272,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in shares of United Rentals by 97.4% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 93,571 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $33,257,000 after purchasing an additional 46,160 shares in the last quarter. LGT Group Foundation increased its position in shares of United Rentals by 12.3% during the first quarter. LGT Group Foundation now owns 6,226 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,464,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares in the last quarter. AXS Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Rentals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Greenleaf Trust increased its position in shares of United Rentals by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 1,978 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $703,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. 91.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO William E. Grace sold 725 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $359.63, for a total transaction of $260,731.75. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 6,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,344,787.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

United Rentals Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE URI traded up $5.29 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $433.57. 555,404 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 806,444. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.91, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.15. United Rentals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $239.40 and a 52-week high of $481.99. The company’s 50-day moving average is $377.21 and its 200-day moving average is $394.27.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The construction company reported $7.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.12 by ($0.17). United Rentals had a return on equity of 36.77% and a net margin of 17.65%. The business had revenue of $3.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $5.73 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that United Rentals, Inc. will post 39.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United Rentals Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 10th were paid a dividend of $1.48 per share. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 9th. United Rentals’s payout ratio is 18.99%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

URI has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on United Rentals from $441.00 to $435.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Argus upped their target price on United Rentals from $425.00 to $460.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on United Rentals from $544.00 to $482.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on United Rentals in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their target price on United Rentals from $515.00 to $475.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $419.92.

About United Rentals

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

