North Point Portfolio Managers Corp OH Has $16.98 Million Stock Holdings in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG)

North Point Portfolio Managers Corp OH boosted its holdings in shares of Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 232,596 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 1,380 shares during the period. Graco makes up about 2.7% of North Point Portfolio Managers Corp OH’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. North Point Portfolio Managers Corp OH owned approximately 0.14% of Graco worth $16,982,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GGG. Asset Dedication LLC raised its holdings in Graco by 2,034.8% during the fourth quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 491 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 468 shares during the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its holdings in Graco by 569.7% during the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 509 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 433 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Graco during the second quarter worth $35,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in Graco by 141.8% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 607 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Graco during the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.47% of the company’s stock.

Graco Stock Performance

NYSE GGG traded up $0.31 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $83.57. 851,423 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 784,956. Graco Inc. has a 1 year low of $56.76 and a 1 year high of $86.81. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $80.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $73.60. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 3.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.82.

Graco Dividend Announcement

Graco ( NYSE:GGG Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.13. Graco had a net margin of 22.44% and a return on equity of 26.12%. The business had revenue of $529.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $501.87 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.57 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Graco Inc. will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, July 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.235 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 14th. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.12%. Graco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.10%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently commented on GGG. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Graco from $75.00 to $83.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Graco in a report on Monday, June 5th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Graco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 30th. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Graco from $70.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Graco from $82.00 to $89.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Graco currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.33.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Graco news, insider Claudio Merengo sold 21,793 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.32, for a total transaction of $1,750,413.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 18,286 shares in the company, valued at $1,468,731.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Graco news, insider Timothy R. White sold 2,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.77, for a total transaction of $228,879.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 50,782 shares in the company, valued at $4,304,790.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Claudio Merengo sold 21,793 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.32, for a total transaction of $1,750,413.76. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 18,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,468,731.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 67,358 shares of company stock worth $5,367,802. Insiders own 2.98% of the company’s stock.

About Graco

Graco Inc designs, manufactures, and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense, and spray fluid and powder materials worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers proportioning systems to spray polyurethane foam and polyurea coatings; equipment that pumps, meters, mixes and dispenses sealant, adhesive, and composite materials; and gel-coat equipment, chop and wet-out systems, resin transfer molding systems and applicators, and precision dispensing solutions.

