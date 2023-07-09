North Point Portfolio Managers Corp OH Has $11.29 Million Holdings in FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC)

North Point Portfolio Managers Corp OH lifted its stake in shares of FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 92,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 885 shares during the period. North Point Portfolio Managers Corp OH owned about 0.07% of FMC worth $11,285,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Greenleaf Trust increased its holdings in FMC by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 11,798 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,472,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in FMC by 33.2% in the fourth quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 337 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in FMC by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,826 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $352,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in FMC by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,069 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in FMC by 68.9% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 228 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. 86.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at FMC

In other news, CEO Mark Douglas bought 4,121 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $115.53 per share, with a total value of $476,099.13. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 41,672 shares in the company, valued at $4,814,366.16. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.85% of the stock is owned by insiders.

FMC Stock Up 0.9 %

NYSE FMC traded up $0.89 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $104.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,453,526 shares, compared to its average volume of 975,059. FMC Co. has a 52 week low of $98.24 and a 52 week high of $134.38. The company has a market capitalization of $13.04 billion, a PE ratio of 18.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $107.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $118.94.

FMC (NYSE:FMC – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.04. FMC had a net margin of 12.51% and a return on equity of 27.91%. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.88 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that FMC Co. will post 7.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FMC Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 20th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.23%. FMC’s payout ratio is 40.49%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have weighed in on FMC. StockNews.com began coverage on FMC in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho decreased their price target on FMC from $150.00 to $147.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on FMC from $140.00 to $136.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on FMC from $148.00 to $142.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Redburn Partners upgraded FMC from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, March 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $144.75.

FMC Company Profile

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, and professional pest and turf management products. It develops, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals that include insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides; and biologicals, crop nutrition, and seed treatment products, which are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and diseases, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

Further Reading

