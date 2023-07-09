NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Position Increased by Sage Mountain Advisors LLC

Sage Mountain Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 66.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,824 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,521 shares during the quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $469,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Accel Wealth Management boosted its stake in NIKE by 80.6% in the 4th quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 224 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in NIKE by 164.8% in the 4th quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 241 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new position in NIKE in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in NIKE in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in NIKE by 27,300.0% in the 4th quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 274 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the period. 63.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other NIKE news, CFO Matthew Friend sold 9,210 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.50, for a total value of $990,075.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 41,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,490,382.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Matthew Friend sold 9,210 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.50, for a total transaction of $990,075.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 41,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,490,382.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 110,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.86, for a total transaction of $13,294,600.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,355,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $163,870,569.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 119,492 shares of company stock valued at $14,320,215. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

NIKE Stock Performance

NYSE:NKE opened at $104.46 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $160.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.34, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.11. NIKE, Inc. has a 52-week low of $82.22 and a 52-week high of $131.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 2.72. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $112.86 and its 200-day moving average is $119.24.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 29th. The footwear maker reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($0.02). NIKE had a return on equity of 34.01% and a net margin of 9.90%. The company had revenue of $12.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.90 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current year.

NIKE Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 5th were paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 2nd. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.11%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on NKE shares. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of NIKE from $138.00 to $134.00 in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of NIKE from $138.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 3rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of NIKE from $130.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Sunday, July 2nd. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of NIKE from $125.00 to $109.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of NIKE from $152.00 to $146.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, NIKE has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.13.

NIKE Company Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells men's, women's, and kids athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

