New Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of New Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday.

Shares of NGD stock opened at $1.04 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market capitalization of $711.65 million, a PE ratio of -7.43, a P/E/G ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.24. New Gold has a 1 year low of $0.61 and a 1 year high of $1.48.

New Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The basic materials company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $201.60 million during the quarter. New Gold had a negative net margin of 14.38% and a negative return on equity of 1.87%. Analysts forecast that New Gold will post 0.05 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NGD. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in New Gold by 47.4% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 43,611 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 14,033 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of New Gold by 127.1% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 22,707 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 12,707 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of New Gold by 21.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 135,863 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 24,155 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in shares of New Gold by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 1,053,210 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,912,000 after purchasing an additional 106,563 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its position in shares of New Gold by 47.4% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 498,214 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $897,000 after purchasing an additional 160,141 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 30.96% of the company’s stock.

New Gold Inc, an intermediate gold mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. It primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company's principal operating properties include 100% interests in the Rainy River mine located in Ontario, Canada; New Afton mine situated in British Columbia, Canada; and the Cerro San Pedro mine in San Luis Potosí, Mexico.

