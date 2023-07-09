New Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of New Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday.
Shares of NGD stock opened at $1.04 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market capitalization of $711.65 million, a PE ratio of -7.43, a P/E/G ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.24. New Gold has a 1 year low of $0.61 and a 1 year high of $1.48.
New Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The basic materials company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $201.60 million during the quarter. New Gold had a negative net margin of 14.38% and a negative return on equity of 1.87%. Analysts forecast that New Gold will post 0.05 EPS for the current year.
New Gold Company Profile
New Gold Inc, an intermediate gold mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. It primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company's principal operating properties include 100% interests in the Rainy River mine located in Ontario, Canada; New Afton mine situated in British Columbia, Canada; and the Cerro San Pedro mine in San Luis Potosí, Mexico.
