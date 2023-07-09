Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) Upgraded to “Neutral” by The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research note published on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have $400.00 price target on the Internet television network’s stock, up from their prior price target of $230.00.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Netflix from $405.00 to $440.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Netflix from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. Benchmark reiterated a sell rating and set a $250.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Netflix from $380.00 to $470.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Netflix in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $379.11.

Netflix Stock Performance

NASDAQ:NFLX opened at $438.10 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26. Netflix has a 52-week low of $169.70 and a 52-week high of $450.97. The firm has a market cap of $194.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.11, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.27. The business’s fifty day moving average is $390.23 and its 200 day moving average is $349.78.

Insider Activity

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The Internet television network reported $2.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $8.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.18 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 20.43% and a net margin of 13.16%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.53 EPS. Research analysts predict that Netflix will post 11.27 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Timothy M. Haley sold 1,022 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.19, for a total value of $460,094.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Netflix news, Director Timothy M. Haley sold 1,022 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.19, for a total value of $460,094.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 23,415 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $436.92, for a total value of $10,230,481.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 87,136 shares of company stock worth $33,380,156 in the last quarter. 2.45% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Baldrige Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Netflix by 156.3% in the first quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC now owns 82 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of Netflix in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Yarbrough Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Netflix in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Netflix in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Barrett & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Netflix in the first quarter worth $29,000. Institutional investors own 89.73% of the company’s stock.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

