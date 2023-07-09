Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) Shares Acquired by Foundations Investment Advisors LLC

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Free Report) by 17.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 43,987 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,525 shares during the quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $3,862,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. United Asset Strategies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 2.9% in the first quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 23,078 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,026,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares during the last quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management raised its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 2.6% in the first quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 34,865 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,061,000 after purchasing an additional 892 shares during the last quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 118.6% in the first quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 5,593 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $491,000 after purchasing an additional 3,035 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley in the first quarter worth about $9,692,000. Finally, NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC raised its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 14.8% in the first quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 180,126 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,815,000 after purchasing an additional 23,201 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.48% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Morgan Stanley news, major shareholder Stanley Morgan sold 1,049,889 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.45, for a total transaction of $9,921,451.05. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,456,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $79,917,525.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Morgan Stanley news, major shareholder Stanley Morgan sold 1,049,889 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.45, for a total transaction of $9,921,451.05. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,456,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $79,917,525.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Thomas H. Glocer sold 4,535 shares of Morgan Stanley stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.11, for a total value of $395,043.85. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 98,110 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,546,362.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Morgan Stanley Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:MS traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $83.36. The stock had a trading volume of 8,217,718 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,555,462. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $84.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $89.03. The stock has a market cap of $139.22 billion, a PE ratio of 14.32, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.33. Morgan Stanley has a 1-year low of $72.05 and a 1-year high of $100.99.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $14.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.96 billion. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 11.35% and a net margin of 14.12%. The business’s revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.06 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Morgan Stanley will post 6.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Morgan Stanley Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 1st were paid a dividend of $0.775 per share. This represents a $3.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.26%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays reduced their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $125.00 to $112.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Morgan Stanley from $97.00 to $91.00 in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com started coverage on Morgan Stanley in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Morgan Stanley from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price target on Morgan Stanley from $106.00 to $104.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.11.

About Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

