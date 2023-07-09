Morgan Stanley Increases State Street (NYSE:STT) Price Target to $91.00

State Street (NYSE:STT – Free Report) had its price objective upped by Morgan Stanley from $85.00 to $91.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on State Street in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on State Street from $70.00 to $68.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Bank of America reduced their target price on State Street from $84.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, April 17th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on State Street from $80.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on State Street from $85.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $83.59.

State Street Stock Up 1.4 %

STT opened at $73.88 on Wednesday. State Street has a 1-year low of $58.62 and a 1-year high of $94.74. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $70.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $77.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market cap of $24.70 billion, a PE ratio of 10.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.56.

State Street Dividend Announcement

State Street ( NYSE:STT Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 17th. The asset manager reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by ($0.12). State Street had a net margin of 18.73% and a return on equity of 11.96%. The firm had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.59 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that State Street will post 7.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 30th. State Street’s payout ratio is 35.29%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Eric W. Aboaf sold 11,899 shares of State Street stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.28, for a total transaction of $812,463.72. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 157,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,778,680.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Michael L. Richards sold 1,814 shares of State Street stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.17, for a total value of $123,660.38. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,263,039.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Eric W. Aboaf sold 11,899 shares of State Street stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.28, for a total value of $812,463.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 157,860 shares in the company, valued at $10,778,680.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On State Street

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in shares of State Street by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 4,075 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $316,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems lifted its stake in shares of State Street by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 28,903 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,242,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its stake in State Street by 16.5% in the third quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 920 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. McAdam LLC lifted its stake in State Street by 2.2% in the first quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 6,404 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $485,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the period. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI lifted its stake in State Street by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 8,447 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $661,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the period. 89.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

State Street Company Profile

(Free Report)

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers investment servicing products and services, including custody, accounting, regulatory reporting, investor, and performance and analytics; middle office products, such as IBOR, transaction management, loans, cash, derivatives and collateral, record keeping, and client reporting and investment analytics; foreign exchange, and brokerage and other trading services; securities finance and enhanced custody products; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

