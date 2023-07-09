Moonbeam (GLMR) Market Cap Tops $162.35 Million

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded up 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on July 9th. Moonbeam has a total market capitalization of $162.35 million and $1.35 million worth of Moonbeam was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Moonbeam coin can currently be purchased for about $0.24 or 0.00000802 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Moonbeam has traded down 7.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Moonbeam alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.68 or 0.00045362 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $9.49 or 0.00031467 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.04 or 0.00013411 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0473 or 0.00000157 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0565 or 0.00000187 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00004393 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000368 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00003099 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0370 or 0.00000123 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000724 BTC.

Moonbeam Coin Profile

GLMR uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 19th, 2021. Moonbeam’s total supply is 1,075,075,372 coins and its circulating supply is 671,356,377 coins. Moonbeam’s official message board is medium.com/moonbeam-network. The Reddit community for Moonbeam is https://reddit.com/r/moonbeam and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Moonbeam is moonbeam.network. Moonbeam’s official Twitter account is @moonbeamnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Moonbeam Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Moonbeam is a smart contract platform created in 2019 by Derek Yoo, CEO of PureStake. It offers compatibility with the Ethereum network, greater scalability through a proof-of-stake consensus mechanism, and interoperability with other blockchain networks, enabled by the Polkadot network. Developers can use familiar tools and languages, such as Solidity and Web3.js, to build applications on Moonbeam that can interact with other blockchain networks.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Moonbeam directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Moonbeam should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Moonbeam using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Moonbeam Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Moonbeam and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.