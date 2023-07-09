Mexco Energy (NYSE:MXC) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Mexco Energy (NYSE:MXC – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a speculative buy rating and set a GBX 2 ($0.03) price objective on shares of Mexco Energy in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd.

Mexco Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:MXC opened at $12.28 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $26.28 million, a PE ratio of 5.82 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.29. Mexco Energy has a one year low of $10.30 and a one year high of $20.84.

Mexco Energy Dividend Announcement

Mexco Energy ( NYSE:MXC Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, June 26th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.20 million for the quarter. Mexco Energy had a net margin of 48.80% and a return on equity of 30.50%.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 1st were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 28th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Mexco Energy

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MXC. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Mexco Energy by 2.5% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 41,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $666,000 after buying an additional 999 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Mexco Energy by 270.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 61,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $990,000 after acquiring an additional 44,605 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Mexco Energy by 15.2% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 19,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. 6.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Mexco Energy

Mexco Energy Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of natural gas, crude oil, condensate, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It owns partial interests in approximately 6,300 gross producing wells located in the states of Texas, New Mexico, Oklahoma, Louisiana, Alabama, Mississippi, Arkansas, Wyoming, Kansas, Colorado, Montana, Virginia, North Dakota, and Ohio.

Featured Stories

