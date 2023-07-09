Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META) Shares Bought by Foundations Investment Advisors LLC

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 2.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,340 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 434 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $4,523,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Riverview Trust Co boosted its position in Meta Platforms by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 7,177 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,521,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Meta Platforms by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,925 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $408,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC increased its holdings in Meta Platforms by 44.6% during the 1st quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 162 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Rise Advisors LLC raised its position in Meta Platforms by 59.3% in the 1st quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 137 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Madison Wealth Partners Inc boosted its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Madison Wealth Partners Inc now owns 1,891 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $401,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.54% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms Price Performance

META stock traded down $1.46 during trading on Friday, reaching $290.53. 25,585,975 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,957,842. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 2.07. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $263.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $205.89. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 52-week low of $88.09 and a 52-week high of $298.12. The company has a market cap of $744.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.05, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.19.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The social networking company reported $2.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.68. The business had revenue of $28.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.49 billion. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 20.67% and a net margin of 18.27%. As a group, analysts predict that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 11.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $270.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Argus raised shares of Meta Platforms from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $270.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Meta Platforms from $225.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Meta Platforms from $238.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Meta Platforms from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, thirty-nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $259.00.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 393 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.84, for a total value of $84,825.12. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 29,367 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,338,573.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CFO Susan J. Li sold 10,643 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.81, for a total transaction of $2,488,439.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 73,958 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,292,119.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 393 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.84, for a total value of $84,825.12. Following the sale, the insider now owns 29,367 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,338,573.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 39,736 shares of company stock worth $9,488,930 over the last 90 days. 13.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Meta Platforms Company Profile

(Free Report)

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

