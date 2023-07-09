Meritage Portfolio Management Has $7.33 Million Position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Meritage Portfolio Management reduced its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,978 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 810 shares during the period. Meritage Portfolio Management’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $7,325,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Sageworth Trust Co increased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 124.3% during the 4th quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 157 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Financial Freedom LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth $39,000.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF stock opened at $272.24 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $260.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $241.90. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a one year low of $202.05 and a one year high of $276.14. The firm has a market cap of $70.01 billion, a PE ratio of 26.14 and a beta of 1.08.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

