Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Stake Raised by JLB & Associates Inc.

JLB & Associates Inc. grew its position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 71,969 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,181 shares during the quarter. Mastercard comprises about 3.9% of JLB & Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. JLB & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $26,154,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates purchased a new position in Mastercard in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. purchased a new position in Mastercard in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN purchased a new position in Mastercard in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. EWG Elevate Inc. purchased a new position in Mastercard in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Legend Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Mastercard in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.33% of the company’s stock.

MA stock opened at $388.68 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $379.28 and a 200 day moving average of $368.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $368.41 billion, a PE ratio of 38.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84. Mastercard Incorporated has a 52 week low of $276.87 and a 52 week high of $395.25.

Mastercard ( NYSE:MA Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The credit services provider reported $2.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by $0.09. Mastercard had a net margin of 42.33% and a return on equity of 169.12%. The company had revenue of $5.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.64 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.76 EPS. Mastercard’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 7th will be given a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 6th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.78%.

Several research firms recently commented on MA. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Mastercard from $435.00 to $440.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Mastercard in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Mastercard from $392.00 to $404.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Mastercard from $405.00 to $400.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Mastercard from $450.00 to $453.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $422.04.

In other Mastercard news, insider Raj Seshadri sold 5,164 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $373.24, for a total transaction of $1,927,411.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,166,851.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Raj Seshadri sold 5,164 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $373.24, for a total transaction of $1,927,411.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,166,851.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 125,816 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $381.85, for a total transaction of $48,042,839.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 99,808,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,111,760,024.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 547,243 shares of company stock valued at $209,102,122. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

