Martin Midstream Partners (NASDAQ:MMLP) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Martin Midstream Partners (NASDAQ:MMLP – Free Report) in a research note released on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the pipeline company’s stock.

Martin Midstream Partners Stock Performance

Martin Midstream Partners stock opened at $2.16 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.62. The company has a market capitalization of $83.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.17 and a beta of 2.01. Martin Midstream Partners has a fifty-two week low of $1.95 and a fifty-two week high of $4.75.

Martin Midstream Partners (NASDAQ:MMLP – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The pipeline company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $244.53 million for the quarter. Martin Midstream Partners had a negative return on equity of 16.53% and a negative net margin of 2.73%.

Martin Midstream Partners Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Martin Midstream Partners

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 8th were given a $0.005 dividend. This represents a $0.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 5th. Martin Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently -2.94%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of Martin Midstream Partners by 5.5% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 573,352 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,571,000 after purchasing an additional 29,732 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Martin Midstream Partners during the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Martin Midstream Partners during the fourth quarter valued at about $67,000. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in Martin Midstream Partners by 59.8% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 16,072 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 6,016 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Martin Midstream Partners during the third quarter valued at about $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.84% of the company’s stock.

Martin Midstream Partners Company Profile

Martin Midstream Partners L.P., together with its subsidiaries, provides terminalling, processing, storage, and packaging services for petroleum products and by-products primarily in the United States. The company operates in four segments: Terminalling and Storage, Transportation, Sulfur Services, and Natural Gas Liquids.

