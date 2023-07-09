Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) Shares Bought by North Point Portfolio Managers Corp OH

North Point Portfolio Managers Corp OH raised its position in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 103,879 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,016 shares during the quarter. Marathon Petroleum comprises approximately 2.2% of North Point Portfolio Managers Corp OH’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. North Point Portfolio Managers Corp OH’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $14,006,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 38.5% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,297 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 639 shares during the period. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 41.6% in the fourth quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,757 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $670,000 after purchasing an additional 1,690 shares during the period. Claro Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the first quarter valued at approximately $232,000. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 46.9% in the fourth quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC now owns 5,164 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $601,000 after acquiring an additional 1,649 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management boosted its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 34.6% in the fourth quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 2,520 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $293,000 after acquiring an additional 648 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Marathon Petroleum alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $154.00 to $138.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Marathon Petroleum from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $137.00 to $149.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $139.00 to $124.00 in a report on Sunday, May 7th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $124.00 to $113.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.77.

Marathon Petroleum Trading Up 4.1 %

Marathon Petroleum stock traded up $4.68 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $118.02. The stock had a trading volume of 4,147,642 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,944,849. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $111.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $120.14. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a twelve month low of $77.92 and a twelve month high of $138.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The firm has a market cap of $50.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.56, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.64.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $6.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.23 by $0.86. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 9.28% and a return on equity of 46.49%. The firm had revenue of $35.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.49 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 18.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marathon Petroleum Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th were given a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 16th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.54%. Marathon Petroleum’s payout ratio is 9.04%.

Marathon Petroleum declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, May 2nd that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the oil and gas company to reacquire up to 10.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Marathon Petroleum news, VP Carl Kristopher Hagedorn sold 5,717 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.91, for a total value of $622,638.47. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 6,916 shares in the company, valued at approximately $753,221.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Petroleum Company Profile

(Free Report)

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Refining & Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale and distributes refined products, including renewable diesel, through transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.