Maiar DEX (MEX) Trading Down 0.6% Over Last 7 Days

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded up 1.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on July 9th. Maiar DEX has a market cap of $21.66 million and $15,533.96 worth of Maiar DEX was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Maiar DEX has traded down 0.6% against the dollar. One Maiar DEX token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Maiar DEX alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00004490 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00017287 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.82 or 0.00019182 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0254 or 0.00000084 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00014171 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $30,361.08 or 0.99992462 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000758 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0232 or 0.00000077 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0228 or 0.00000075 BTC.

Maiar DEX Profile

MEX is a token. It launched on November 20th, 2021. The Reddit community for Maiar DEX is https://reddit.com/r/maiar_exchange and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Maiar DEX’s official Twitter account is @xexchangeapp and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Maiar DEX is xexchange.com. The official message board for Maiar DEX is t.me/xexchangeapp.

Maiar DEX Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “xExchange (MEX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Elrond platform. xExchange has a current supply of 0. The last known price of xExchange is 0.00000608 USD and is up 1.52 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $33,214.39 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://xexchange.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maiar DEX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Maiar DEX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Maiar DEX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Maiar DEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Maiar DEX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.