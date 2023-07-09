Madden Advisory Services Inc. Has $4.44 Million Stock Position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Madden Advisory Services Inc. cut its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 91,880 shares of the company’s stock after selling 276 shares during the period. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF comprises approximately 3.1% of Madden Advisory Services Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Madden Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $4,444,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SCHX. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 103.5% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 135,281,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,284,896,000 after purchasing an additional 68,805,989 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 110.3% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 36,493,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,965,156,000 after purchasing an additional 19,136,345 shares during the period. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 112.6% during the fourth quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 17,483,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $789,362,000 after purchasing an additional 9,259,499 shares during the period. Creative Planning grew its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 25.2% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 30,641,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,383,464,000 after purchasing an additional 6,159,172 shares during the period. Finally, AJ Wealth Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 89.5% during the first quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 4,701,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,163,000 after purchasing an additional 2,220,404 shares during the period.

Get Schwab US Large-Cap ETF alerts:

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA SCHX traded down $0.10 on Friday, hitting $51.84. 1,358,123 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,645,432. The business’s fifty day moving average is $50.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.32. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $41.20 and a 12 month high of $52.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.28 and a beta of 1.01.

About Schwab US Large-Cap ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.