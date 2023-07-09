LUXO (LUXO) Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $4.99 Million

LUXO (LUXO) traded 0% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on July 9th. One LUXO token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0605 or 0.00000200 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, LUXO has traded up 1% against the dollar. LUXO has a total market cap of $4.99 million and approximately $5,927.61 worth of LUXO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

LUXO launched on April 28th, 2022. LUXO’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 82,500,000 tokens. LUXO’s official Twitter account is @luxochain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for LUXO is www.linkedin.com/company/luxochain. LUXO’s official website is luxochain.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “The project's mission is to deliver sustainability, reputation, and authenticity to the luxury market. Tracing goods on the blockchain, from raw material up to the distribution chain.LUXO is the token of the Luxochain ecosystem.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LUXO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LUXO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase LUXO using one of the exchanges listed above.

