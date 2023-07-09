Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC Sells 1,976 Shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX)

Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX – Free Report) by 1.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 176,594 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,976 shares during the period. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF accounts for about 1.5% of Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF were worth $8,639,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 22.1% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 4,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after acquiring an additional 874 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $446,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 5.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,475,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $811,518,000 after buying an additional 818,829 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 2.6% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 201,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,547,000 after buying an additional 5,107 shares during the period. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $401,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:BNDX traded down $0.08 on Friday, hitting $48.23. 2,767,097 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,668,244. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $46.87 and a 12 month high of $51.63. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.73.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th were given a dividend of $0.078 per share. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 3rd.

The Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (BNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an investment-grade, non-USD denominated bond index, hedged against currency fluctuations for US investors. BNDX was launched on Jun 4, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

