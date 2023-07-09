Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC Has $1.69 Million Position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 2.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,160 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the quarter. Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $1,693,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla during the first quarter worth about $111,000. West Michigan Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla during the first quarter worth about $210,000. Lakewood Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, Saxon Interests Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Tesla during the first quarter worth $228,000. 43.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Tesla from $190.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. KGI Securities raised Tesla from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 12th. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on Tesla from $170.00 to $150.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Mizuho upped their price objective on Tesla from $230.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on Tesla from $225.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Thursday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tesla has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $216.95.

TSLA traded down $2.11 on Friday, reaching $274.43. The company had a trading volume of 113,879,174 shares, compared to its average volume of 142,716,640. Tesla, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $101.81 and a fifty-two week high of $314.67. The stock has a market cap of $869.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.71, a P/E/G ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 2.04. The company’s fifty day moving average is $217.65 and its 200 day moving average is $186.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.57.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.85. The business had revenue of $23.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.36 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 27.29% and a net margin of 13.66%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.95 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Tesla news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.70, for a total value of $1,045,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 197,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,054,398. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 3,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.70, for a total transaction of $1,045,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 197,540 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,054,398. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.35, for a total value of $690,875.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 62,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,392,916.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 64,230 shares of company stock valued at $14,031,859. 25.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

