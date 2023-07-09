Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC Grows Holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 56,024 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,206 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF comprises 2.0% of Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $11,435,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $379,000. Lantz Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.9% during the first quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 36,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,354,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.8% during the first quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. now owns 301,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,532,000 after purchasing an additional 13,796 shares in the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 21.3% during the first quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 131,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,837,000 after purchasing an additional 23,149 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $208,000.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $218.04. 2,771,947 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,985,878. The business has a 50-day moving average of $211.54 and a 200 day moving average of $204.18. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $174.84 and a fifty-two week high of $221.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $300.90 billion, a PE ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

