Leeward Financial Partners LLC Raises Position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH)

Leeward Financial Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) by 5.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,376 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,182 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF accounts for 1.8% of Leeward Financial Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Leeward Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $3,002,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Trilogy Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,212,000. SVB Wealth LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 3,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after buying an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Benchmark Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Benchmark Wealth Management LLC now owns 42,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,227,000 after buying an additional 4,024 shares in the last quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 21.3% in the 1st quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 91,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,984,000 after buying an additional 16,099 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tillman Hartley LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $423,000.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $75.13 on Friday. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $73.26 and a 1-year high of $77.43. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.94.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 5th were paid a $0.1923 dividend. This represents a $2.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.07%. This is a positive change from Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 3rd.

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

