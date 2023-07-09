Leeward Financial Partners LLC Invests $420,000 in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Leeward Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 1,975 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock, valued at approximately $420,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BA. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Boeing by 109,667.8% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,055,730 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $3,058,456,000 after purchasing an additional 16,041,103 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Boeing by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,321,871 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,585,234,000 after purchasing an additional 872,795 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Boeing in the 1st quarter valued at $135,429,000. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in Boeing by 13,008.8% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 686,246 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $130,646,000 after purchasing an additional 681,011 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in Boeing by 125.0% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,139,143 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $218,147,000 after purchasing an additional 632,913 shares in the last quarter. 60.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Boeing alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Boeing news, EVP Howard E. Mckenzie sold 412 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.36, for a total value of $84,196.32. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,511,109.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Boeing Stock Down 0.2 %

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BA. StockNews.com upgraded Boeing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 26th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Boeing from $225.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. SpectralCast reissued a “reiterates” rating on shares of Boeing in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Boeing from $261.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Boeing from $200.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Boeing currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $221.60.

Shares of NYSE BA opened at $212.10 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $208.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $206.93. The Boeing Company has a 52-week low of $120.99 and a 52-week high of $223.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $127.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.65 and a beta of 1.41.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.98) by ($0.29). The business had revenue of $17.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.56 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($2.75) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post -1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

About Boeing

(Free Report)

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.