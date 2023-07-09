Leeward Financial Partners LLC Has $800,000 Stock Holdings in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Leeward Financial Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Free Report) by 9.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,798 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,327 shares during the quarter. Leeward Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $800,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Devon Energy by 7.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 42,814,521 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,574,437,000 after buying an additional 2,902,180 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Devon Energy by 96.4% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,608,577 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $344,984,000 after buying an additional 2,752,752 shares during the period. Capital Wealth Planning LLC lifted its stake in Devon Energy by 90.7% in the fourth quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC now owns 5,386,490 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $331,323,000 after buying an additional 2,562,584 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Devon Energy by 16.9% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 10,141,280 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $609,794,000 after buying an additional 1,469,557 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in Devon Energy in the first quarter valued at about $85,234,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on DVN. Evercore ISI cut their target price on Devon Energy from $80.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Devon Energy from $52.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Devon Energy from $82.00 to $71.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. StockNews.com downgraded Devon Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on Devon Energy from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.39.

Devon Energy Stock Performance

DVN opened at $48.85 on Friday. Devon Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $44.03 and a 12-month high of $78.82. The stock has a market cap of $31.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.33, a PEG ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 2.31. The business has a 50 day moving average of $48.67 and a 200-day moving average of $53.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The energy company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.07. Devon Energy had a return on equity of 47.42% and a net margin of 31.39%. The company had revenue of $3.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.82 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.88 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Devon Energy Co. will post 6.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Devon Energy Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were given a $0.72 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.90%. Devon Energy’s payout ratio is 8.72%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 8,292 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.97, for a total value of $414,351.24. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 218,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,914,347.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Devon Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates in Delaware, Anadarko, Williston, Eagle Ford, and Powder River Basin. The company was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

See Also

