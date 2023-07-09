Koss (NASDAQ:KOSS) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Koss (NASDAQ:KOSS – Free Report) in a research report released on Wednesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.
Koss Stock Up 2.3 %
KOSS opened at $3.59 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $3.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.62. The company has a market capitalization of $33.09 million, a P/E ratio of 3.99 and a beta of -0.64. Koss has a 52 week low of $3.37 and a 52 week high of $12.86.
Koss (NASDAQ:KOSS – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.37 million for the quarter. Koss had a return on equity of 30.11% and a net margin of 63.09%.
Institutional Trading of Koss
Koss Company Profile
Koss Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells stereo headphones and related accessories in the United States, the Czech Republic, Sweden, Canada, the Russian Federation, Ukraine, Malaysia, and internationally. It offers high-fidelity headphones, wireless Bluetooth headphones, wireless Bluetooth speakers, computer headsets, telecommunications headsets, and active noise canceling headphones.
