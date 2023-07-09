Koss (NASDAQ:KOSS) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Koss (NASDAQ:KOSS – Free Report) in a research report released on Wednesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Koss Stock Up 2.3 %

KOSS opened at $3.59 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $3.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.62. The company has a market capitalization of $33.09 million, a P/E ratio of 3.99 and a beta of -0.64. Koss has a 52 week low of $3.37 and a 52 week high of $12.86.

Koss (NASDAQ:KOSS – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.37 million for the quarter. Koss had a return on equity of 30.11% and a net margin of 63.09%.

Institutional Trading of Koss

Koss Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KOSS. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Koss during the 4th quarter valued at $216,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Koss by 22.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 224,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,056,000 after acquiring an additional 40,462 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Koss by 43.9% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 23,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after acquiring an additional 7,280 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in Koss during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Koss by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 141,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $693,000 after acquiring an additional 2,330 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 6.27% of the company’s stock.

Koss Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells stereo headphones and related accessories in the United States, the Czech Republic, Sweden, Canada, the Russian Federation, Ukraine, Malaysia, and internationally. It offers high-fidelity headphones, wireless Bluetooth headphones, wireless Bluetooth speakers, computer headsets, telecommunications headsets, and active noise canceling headphones.

