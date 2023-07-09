KOK Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $4.93 Million (KOK)

KOK (KOK) traded down 8.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on July 9th. During the last seven days, KOK has traded down 22.1% against the dollar. KOK has a total market capitalization of $4.93 million and $73,864.06 worth of KOK was traded on exchanges in the last day. One KOK token can now be bought for $0.0099 or 0.00000033 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About KOK

KOK (CRYPTO:KOK) is a token. It was first traded on September 30th, 2019. KOK’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 500,000,000 tokens. KOK’s official website is kok-chain.io. KOK’s official Twitter account is @kok_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling KOK

According to CryptoCompare, “KOK (KOK) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. KOK has a current supply of 5,000,000,000 with 107,333,422.49 in circulation. The last known price of KOK is 0.01083865 USD and is up 9.46 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 15 active market(s) with $84,597.22 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://kok-chain.io.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as KOK directly using US dollars.

