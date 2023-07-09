Kits Eyecare (OTCMKTS:KTYCF) & Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) Head-To-Head Survey

Kits Eyecare (OTCMKTS:KTYCF – Free Report) and Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM – Free Report) are both consumer cyclical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, dividends, risk and institutional ownership.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

98.9% of Williams-Sonoma shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.6% of Williams-Sonoma shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Kits Eyecare and Williams-Sonoma’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kits Eyecare N/A N/A N/A Williams-Sonoma 12.07% 72.68% 23.59%

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Kits Eyecare 0 0 0 0 N/A Williams-Sonoma 5 5 4 0 1.93

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Kits Eyecare and Williams-Sonoma, as reported by MarketBeat.

Kits Eyecare presently has a consensus target price of $3.50, suggesting a potential upside of 5.42%. Williams-Sonoma has a consensus target price of $126.00, suggesting a potential upside of 4.19%. Given Kits Eyecare’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Kits Eyecare is more favorable than Williams-Sonoma.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Kits Eyecare and Williams-Sonoma’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kits Eyecare N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Williams-Sonoma $8.67 billion 0.90 $1.13 billion $15.22 7.95

Williams-Sonoma has higher revenue and earnings than Kits Eyecare.

Summary

Williams-Sonoma beats Kits Eyecare on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Kits Eyecare



Kits Eyecare Ltd. operates a digital eyecare platform in the United States and Canada. The company manufactures progressive and contact lenses, eyeglasses, and frames under the KITS brand, as well as distributes eyewear products of various brands. It operates through a network of optical e-commerce websites, including KITS.com, KITS.ca, OptiContacts.com, and ContactsExpress.ca. The company was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

About Williams-Sonoma



Williams-Sonoma, Inc. operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma Home brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma lifestyle brand; and furniture, bedding, lighting, rugs, table essentials, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand. The company also provides home decor products under the West Elm brand; kids accessories under the Pottery Barn Kids brand; and an organic bedding to multi-purpose furniture under the Pottery Barn Teen brand. In addition, it offers made-to-order lighting, hardware, furniture, and home decors inspired by history under the Rejuvenation brand; and women's and men's accessories, travel, entertaining and bar, home décor, and seasonal items under the Mark and Graham brand, as well as operates a 3-D imaging and augmented reality platform for the home furnishings and décor industry. The company markets its products through e-commerce websites, direct-mail catalogs, and retail stores. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. was founded in 1956 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

