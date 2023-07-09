Kerry Logistics Network (OTCMKTS:KRRYF) Downgraded to “Hold” at HSBC

HSBC cut shares of Kerry Logistics Network (OTCMKTS:KRRYFFree Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Kerry Logistics Network Stock Performance

KRRYF stock opened at $1.82 on Wednesday. Kerry Logistics Network has a fifty-two week low of $1.82 and a fifty-two week high of $1.82.

Kerry Logistics Network Company Profile

Kerry Logistics Network Limited, an investment holding company, provides logistics services in Hong Kong, Mainland China, rest of Asia, the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Oceania. The company operates through Integrated Logistics, E-commerce & Express, and International Freight Forwarding segments.

