Kerry Logistics Network (OTCMKTS:KRRYF) Downgraded to “Hold” at HSBC

HSBC cut shares of Kerry Logistics Network (OTCMKTS:KRRYF – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.
Kerry Logistics Network Stock Performance
KRRYF stock opened at $1.82 on Wednesday. Kerry Logistics Network has a fifty-two week low of $1.82 and a fifty-two week high of $1.82.
Kerry Logistics Network Company Profile
