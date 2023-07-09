JUNO (JUNO) Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $20.86 Million

JUNO (JUNO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on July 9th. During the last week, JUNO has traded down 2.6% against the dollar. JUNO has a total market capitalization of $20.86 million and approximately $104,859.45 worth of JUNO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One JUNO coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.27 or 0.00000878 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

JUNO Coin Profile

JUNO was first traded on September 30th, 2021. JUNO’s total supply is 70,424,332 coins and its circulating supply is 78,259,028 coins. JUNO’s official Twitter account is @junonetwork. The official message board for JUNO is medium.com/@junonetwork. The official website for JUNO is www.junonetwork.io.

JUNO Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Juno originates & evolves from a community driven initiative, prompted by dozens of developers, validators & delegators in the Cosmos ecosystem. The shared vision is to preserve the neutrality, performance & reliability of the Cosmos Hub and offload smart contract deployment to a dedicated sister Hub.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as JUNO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade JUNO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy JUNO using one of the exchanges listed above.

