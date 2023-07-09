JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST) Shares Bought by Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report) by 11.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 221,169 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 23,281 shares during the period. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF accounts for 1.5% of Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $11,129,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 17.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 56,269,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,820,801,000 after purchasing an additional 8,540,248 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 18.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 23,179,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,161,981,000 after purchasing an additional 3,612,871 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 20.7% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 11,770,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $590,070,000 after purchasing an additional 2,021,887 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 46.5% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,260,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $464,232,000 after purchasing an additional 2,938,666 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 8,762,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $439,240,000 after purchasing an additional 664,440 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:JPST traded up $0.02 on Friday, reaching $49.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,779,159 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,251,741. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a 12-month low of $49.93 and a 12-month high of $50.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $50.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.21.

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

