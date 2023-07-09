JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) to Post Q2 2023 Earnings of $3.53 Per Share, Zacks Research Forecasts

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research issued their Q2 2023 earnings per share estimates for JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report released on Tuesday, July 4th. Zacks Research analyst S. Shah expects that the financial services provider will earn $3.53 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s current full-year earnings is $14.47 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s Q3 2023 earnings at $3.13 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $13.71 EPS and Q1 2025 earnings at $3.23 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also commented on JPM. Odeon Capital Group upgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $131.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $152.00 to $149.00 in a report on Monday, May 15th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $169.00 to $170.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $158.06.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock opened at $144.34 on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a one year low of $101.28 and a one year high of $147.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $139.48 and its 200 day moving average is $137.29. The firm has a market cap of $421.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.65, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.10.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $4.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.69. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 16.02% and a net margin of 23.73%. The company had revenue of $38.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.63 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, July 6th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is 29.52%.

Insider Activity at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

In related news, insider Ashley Bacon sold 16,766 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total transaction of $2,263,410.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 195,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,373,060. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, Vice Chairman Peter Scher sold 2,482 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.39, for a total value of $350,929.98. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 41,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,844,072.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Ashley Bacon sold 16,766 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total value of $2,263,410.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 195,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,373,060. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 145,861 shares of company stock valued at $19,858,275. 0.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Adirondack Retirement Specialists Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 510.8% in the first quarter. Adirondack Retirement Specialists Inc. now owns 226 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the period. Nordwand Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the first quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Boulder Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. 70.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services to consumers and small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services.

