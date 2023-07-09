JLB & Associates Inc. Has $14.94 Million Position in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

JLB & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Free Report) by 0.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 32,346 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. Northrop Grumman accounts for 2.2% of JLB & Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. JLB & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $14,935,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Highland Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Northrop Grumman during the 4th quarter worth $330,000. Summit Trail Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Northrop Grumman during the 4th quarter worth $206,000. Mcdonald Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Northrop Grumman during the 4th quarter worth $220,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC grew its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 4,957 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,391,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares during the period. Finally, First Heartland Consultants Inc. acquired a new stake in Northrop Grumman during the 4th quarter worth $402,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.68% of the company’s stock.

NOC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. 22nd Century Group reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Barclays cut shares of Northrop Grumman from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $580.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $581.00 to $569.00 in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Northrop Grumman presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $512.75.

Shares of NYSE:NOC opened at $452.45 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $447.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $463.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.12. Northrop Grumman Co. has a one year low of $429.10 and a one year high of $556.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.71 billion, a PE ratio of 14.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.28 and a beta of 0.51.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The aerospace company reported $5.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.16 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $9.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.19 billion. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 12.89% and a return on equity of 26.61%. Northrop Grumman’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $6.10 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 22.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th were paid a dividend of $1.87 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 26th. This is a positive change from Northrop Grumman’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.73. This represents a $7.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. Northrop Grumman’s payout ratio is currently 24.20%.

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems in the United States and internationally. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

