Jet Protocol (JET) Price Reaches $0.0085 on Top Exchanges

Jet Protocol (JET) traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on July 9th. One Jet Protocol token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0085 or 0.00000028 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Jet Protocol has traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. Jet Protocol has a total market cap of $14.37 million and $880.39 worth of Jet Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00004523 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00017366 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.80 or 0.00019191 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0254 or 0.00000084 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.31 or 0.00014249 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $30,191.88 or 0.99929432 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000755 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0231 or 0.00000076 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0227 or 0.00000075 BTC.

Jet Protocol Profile

Jet Protocol (CRYPTO:JET) is a token. It was first traded on March 31st, 2021. Jet Protocol’s total supply is 1,700,000,000 tokens. Jet Protocol’s official message board is forum.jetprotocol.io. Jet Protocol’s official website is jetprotocol.io. Jet Protocol’s official Twitter account is @jetprotocol. The Reddit community for Jet Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/jetprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Jet Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Jet Protocol (JET) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Solana platform. Jet Protocol has a current supply of 1,700,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Jet Protocol is 0.00845258 USD and is up 0.03 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 7 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://jetprotocol.io.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jet Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Jet Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Jet Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

