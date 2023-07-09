iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) Shares Sold by Baystate Wealth Management LLC

Baystate Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) by 70.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,664 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 13,339 shares during the quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $863,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Magnolia Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $214,000. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 123.6% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 181,320 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,141,000 after buying an additional 100,236 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 284.4% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 184,280 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,587,000 after buying an additional 136,345 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 43,099 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,154,000 after buying an additional 447 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,529,000.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IWD traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $156.14. The company had a trading volume of 1,076,463 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,875,273. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $153.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $153.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 0.95. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $134.09 and a 1 year high of $162.12.

About iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.