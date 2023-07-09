iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) is Nationwide Fund Advisors’ 3rd Largest Position

Nationwide Fund Advisors decreased its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 0.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,578,853 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 5,594 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF makes up about 15.4% of Nationwide Fund Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Nationwide Fund Advisors’ holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $152,675,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IJR. Align Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. JDM Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Pflug Koory LLC grew its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 293.8% in the fourth quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 315 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA IJR traded up $0.96 on Friday, reaching $98.39. 3,519,537 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,144,349. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $86.40 and a 12 month high of $108.24. The company has a market cap of $67.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $95.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $97.50.

About iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

