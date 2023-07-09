IOTA Price Hits $0.18 on Top Exchanges (MIOTA)

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 0.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on July 9th. One IOTA coin can currently be purchased for about $0.18 or 0.00000601 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, IOTA has traded down 1.4% against the U.S. dollar. IOTA has a total market cap of $503.00 million and approximately $4.18 million worth of IOTA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003303 BTC.
- The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000555 BTC.
- Creditcoin (CTC) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000710 BTC.
- Verasity (VRA) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000016 BTC.
- Electroneum (ETN) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000008 BTC.
- Meter Governance (MTRG) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.95 or 0.00006466 BTC.
- SOLVE (SOLVE) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0208 or 0.00000069 BTC.
IOTA Coin Profile
IOTA (CRYPTO:MIOTA) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 25th, 2015. IOTA’s total supply is 2,779,530,283 coins. IOTA’s official message board is forum.iota.org. The official website for IOTA is www.iota.org. IOTA’s official Twitter account is @iota and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for IOTA is https://reddit.com/r/iota and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
IOTA Coin Trading
It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as IOTA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade IOTA should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase IOTA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
