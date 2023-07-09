Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF Stock Scheduled to Split on Monday, July 17th (NASDAQ:PSCH)

Shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF (NASDAQ:PSCH – Free Report) are set to split on Monday, July 17th. The 3-1 split was announced on Monday, July 17th. The newly created shares will be payable to shareholders after the market closes on Monday, July 17th.

Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ PSCH opened at $128.98 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $276.02 million, a PE ratio of 30.42 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $131.62 and its 200 day moving average is $131.68. Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF has a fifty-two week low of $125.57 and a fifty-two week high of $156.10.

Get Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PSCH. Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF by 5.0% in the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 4,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $757,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $265,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $103,000. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF by 54.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $246,000.

Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF Company Profile

PowerShares S&P SmallCap Health Care Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the index called the S&P SmallCap 600 Capped HealthCare Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index consists of common stocks of the United States healthcare companies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.